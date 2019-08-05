G2 Investment Partners Management Holds Stake in Medifast (MED); Foot Locker (FL) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 765.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 19,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 21,637 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.18% or $7.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 1.48M shares traded or 488.81% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 337,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45M, down from 343,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 4.19 million shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT CO POISED TO INFLECT TO POSITIVE COMPARABLE-STORE SALES GROWTH AS CO PROGRESSES THROUGH 2018; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 66,605 shares to 115,049 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,864 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 12,915 shares. Element Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 1,823 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 733 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 13,248 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Moreover, Burns J W Ny has 0.11% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Pnc Fincl Service Gru Incorporated invested in 691 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Moreover, Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 1.49M shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 19,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 13,870 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 2,100 shares. Hoplite Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 262,260 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.41 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 5.39 million shares to 7.35 million shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 90,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).