G2 Investment Partners Management Holds Position in Ringcentral (RNG); Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holder Rbf Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $908,580

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 79.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 47,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 60,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 359,041 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 2736.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 136,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 141,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 439,295 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 88,363 shares to 63,343 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,589 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International reported 0% stake. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Company has 0.91% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 113,511 are owned by Moody Natl Bank Tru Division. Hsbc Public Limited owns 4,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 292 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Com owns 719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Inc Llp holds 335,090 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.06% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,700 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp reported 3,129 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.16% or 634,204 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 39,864 shares. Principal Financial Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 14,429 shares. New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Co has invested 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,876 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac holds 181,608 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 35,200 shares. 27,523 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 113,444 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 559,455 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 33,763 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Kistler invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Century Inc holds 0.02% or 837,129 shares. Forward Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.52% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 525,000 shares. Macquarie Group owns 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 111,651 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 308,491 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Oakworth Inc reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $86.16M for 10.83 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

