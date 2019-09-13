G2 Investment Partners Management Holds Holding in Carbonite (CARB); Robinson Capital Management Increased Its Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Holding by $1.40 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 356,411 shares traded or 309.20% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 108,745 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 96,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 414,248 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN

More news for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Oppenheimer Likes This Mortgage LP – A ‘Tax Advantaged’ Yield Over 12% – Benzinga” on May 13, 2015. Fool.com‘s article titled: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in May – The Motley Fool” and published on May 07, 2019 is yet another important article.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance National Muni Inc (AFB) by 44,189 shares to 401,478 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Muni Credit Inc Fd (NZF) by 90,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,960 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 297,876 shares to 114,791 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 326,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,001 shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.