G2 Investment Partners Management Holding in K12 (LRN) Upped by $4.48 Million as Share Value Declined; Cott Que (COT) Holding Maintained by Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 585.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 131,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The hedge fund held 154,304 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 3,881 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 24/05/2018 – K12 Takes Tuition-Free Online Public Schools on the Road this Summer with `The K12 Public School at Home Tour’; 13/03/2018 – Insight School of Indiana Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 23/04/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 29/05/2018 – Insight School of Michigan to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 14/05/2018 – Wyoming Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colorado Preparatory Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018 on June 1; 24/05/2018 – K12 Takes Tuition-Free Online Public Schools on the Road this Summer with ‘The K12 Public School at Home Tour’; 29/05/2018 – Utah Virtual Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on June 1; 29/05/2018 – Nevada Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q REV. $232.9M, EST. $227.0M

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 3,880 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest Mngmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Barclays Pcl owns 400 shares. 33,956 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Limited. Cibc Mkts reported 485,119 shares. Banbury Prtnrs Lc owns 1.23M shares or 5.18% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Legal & General Pcl has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Sei Invests Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 5,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 26,959 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Marathon Ptnrs Equity Management Ltd Liability invested in 392,500 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 588,695 shares. 2,517 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,000 shares to 862,500 shares, valued at $30.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cott names former GNC executive its new global chief information officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

More notable recent K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Starts New School Year on August 19 – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does K12 Inc.’s (NYSE:LRN) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Insight School of Minnesota Students Log on for the New Year September 9 – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alabama Destinations Career Academy Begins Inaugural School Year – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Online School Year Underway at iQ Academy California â€“ Los Angeles – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,500 shares to 44,589 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 87,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,204 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 33,268 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited has invested 0.01% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 288,902 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments reported 92,691 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc owns 14,213 shares. 9,249 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Fairfax Fincl Limited Can holds 0.05% or 33,133 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd, New York-based fund reported 9,580 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,447 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Matarin Cap Management Lc owns 476,142 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 1.58 million shares. Secor Capital Advsr LP reported 30,180 shares. Eam Investors Lc holds 0.72% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) or 86,312 shares. James Invest Rech Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 20,540 shares. Advisory Research owns 41,548 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.