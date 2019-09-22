G2 Investment Partners Management Holding in Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Lowered by $913,320; P2 Capital Partners Increased Its Position in Mednax (MD) by $33.83 Million as Stock Value Declined

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 60,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 360,674 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, down from 421,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 251,494 shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.38M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 2.49 million shares traded or 203.72% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 25,693 shares to 88,896 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 21,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Impinj Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,013 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 108,596 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 31,736 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 8 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.1% or 71,000 shares. Moreover, Next Fincl Gp has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Yorktown Management Communication owns 41,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 18,775 shares. Vanguard Group reported 482,435 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc reported 1,234 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 161,624 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menta Ltd Liability Co reported 29,838 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,953 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 34,019 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).