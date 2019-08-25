G2 Investment Partners Management Has Upped Usa Technologies (USAT) Position By $2.22 Million; FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $305 highest and $24000 lowest target. $273.40’s average target is -6.68% below currents $292.97 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $280 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. See FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Baird 302.0000

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $240.0000 284.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $305 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $265.0000 305.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America 275.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $245.0000 247.0000

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $277 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $235 New Target: $280 Maintain

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) stake by 32.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc acquired 556,074 shares as Usa Technologies Inc (USAT)’s stock rose 17.08%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 2.24 million shares with $9.31M value, up from 1.69M last quarter. Usa Technologies Inc now has $477.61M valuation. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 554,240 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FleetCor Technologies, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick has invested 0.77% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Company holds 70,243 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Dupont Corporation stated it has 1,189 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Ser Group Incorporated holds 0% or 3,927 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 76,083 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 319,799 shares. Synovus Finance reported 818 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 14,802 shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 1,969 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 16,486 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 140,313 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Company Comml Bank accumulated 0.02% or 8,320 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 15,924 shares in its portfolio. 21,964 were accumulated by Citadel Limited.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $25.36 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 29.64 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

The stock decreased 2.49% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.97. About 812,233 shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fleetcor Sees Many Opportunities For Growth – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FleetCor Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) stake by 23,700 shares to 111,417 valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Turtle Beach Corp stake by 131,052 shares and now owns 173,708 shares. Avalara Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 139,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 16,200 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 10,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based First Republic Mgmt has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 11,860 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). National Bank Of America De invested in 28,163 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 23,359 shares. Tower Limited (Trc) holds 3,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc reported 2.83 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 273,258 shares stake. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 75,705 shares. Geode Capital Lc holds 0% or 688,967 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,955 shares stake.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can USA Technologies Stay Alive? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notification – StreetInsider.com” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “USA Technologies to restate some financial statement; shares -24% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of USA Technologies Jumped on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. The insider Hudson Executive Capital LP bought $6.93 million.