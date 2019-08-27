G2 Investment Partners Management Has Upped By $2.43 Million Its Medifast (MED) Position; Qorvo (QRVO) Sellers Decreased By 2.47% Their Shorts

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Medifast Inc (MED) stake by 765.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc acquired 19,137 shares as Medifast Inc (MED)’s stock declined 26.20%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 21,637 shares with $2.76M value, up from 2,500 last quarter. Medifast Inc now has $1.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.25. About 127,362 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) had a decrease of 2.47% in short interest. QRVO’s SI was 4.71M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.47% from 4.83 million shares previously. With 1.60 million avg volume, 3 days are for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s short sellers to cover QRVO’s short positions. The SI to Qorvo Inc’s float is 3.86%. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 629,252 shares traded. Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has declined 9.33% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.33% the S&P500. Some Historical QRVO News: 02/05/2018 – QORVO 4Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.05; 23/05/2018 – Qorvo Dismisses Auditor KPMG And Hires Ernst & Young Instead — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo Sees 1Q EPS 75c; 23/05/2018 – QORVO: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 Qorvo® Introduces lndustry’s Most Powerful GaN-on-SiC Transistor; 24/04/2018 – MicroDevices Expands Fabrication Capability with High Rate Etcher; 10/05/2018 – BlSTel, SK Hynix & Qorvo Lead Industry Panel on A.l. for Intelligent Manufacturing at the ConFab, Las Vegas, May 21, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Qorvo 4Q EPS $1.07; 02/05/2018 – QORVO 4Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +48%, EST. +48.2%; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Among 4 analysts covering Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qorvo has $85 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 5.46% above currents $70.17 stock price. Qorvo had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 2. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.27 billion. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) divisions. It has a 43.37 P/E ratio. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

More notable recent Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Qorvo, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:QRVO) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qorvo Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qorvo (QRVO) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The U.S.-China Trade War Is Holding Back This 5G Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EQIX, QRVO, K – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Medifast, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medifast: Weight Loss Heavyweight Gaining Market Share – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medifast (MED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 305 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Zacks Mgmt reported 8,347 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Hbk Invests Lp owns 34,485 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 57,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Parametric Port Associate Limited has 46,064 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Company invested in 49,606 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 4,400 shares. 3,100 are owned by Ellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corp. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 7,100 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co owns 2,901 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc has $250 highest and $13000 lowest target. $190’s average target is 82.25% above currents $104.25 stock price. Medifast Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) rating on Monday, March 11. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $250 target.