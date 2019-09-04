G2 Investment Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Liveperson (LPSN) Stake by $1.93 Million; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Share Value Rose, Holder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Lowered Stake

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 66,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 115,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 181,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 100,445 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 252,903 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 29,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.15 million for 13.44 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mivtachim The Workers Social Fund Ltd (Under Special Management) invested 0.92% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 4,114 shares. Pembroke Limited has invested 1.11% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.98% or 270,000 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 0.02% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Moors Cabot reported 9,750 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability has invested 1.64% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,100 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3.68M shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 71,800 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 58,900 shares. Israel-based Psagot Invest House has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 138,621 shares to 185,694 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 121,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 433.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.