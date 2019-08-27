G2 Investment Partners Management Has Raised Its Rignet (RNET) Stake by $1.52 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Rose, Holder Tremblant Capital Group Cut Its Holding by $1.15 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 57,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 454,398 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 168,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 831,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, up from 663,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 378 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.16M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 271,652 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $71.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 80,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Cambridge Investment Rech has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 129,613 were reported by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. 282,607 were accumulated by Oxbow Ltd Liability Com. Eqis Mgmt stated it has 15,165 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 280,652 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,257 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 88,888 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 357,742 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 645,627 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 114,016 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory, California-based fund reported 6.65M shares. Violich Cap Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14,477 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.31% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 14,771 shares to 46,174 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalara Inc by 31,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,203 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).