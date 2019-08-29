G2 Investment Partners Management Has Raised Its Position in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by $3.82 Million as Stock Price Rose; Transocean LTD (RIG) Shares Declined While Gramercy Funds Management Has Upped Holding

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 112,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The hedge fund held 412,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 300,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 16,501 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $4.605. About 12.10M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 103,713 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gam Ag invested in 0.02% or 50,275 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc invested in 0.03% or 1.55 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 202,617 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 15,800 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Us National Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 96,332 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 143,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested 0.05% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Blackrock holds 47.15M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vertex One Asset Management Inc owns 1.93% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.03 million shares. Madison Inv invested in 0.07% or 435,000 shares. Castleark Management Lc has invested 0.14% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean Ltd. (RIG) CEO Jeremy Thigpen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd (RIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,365 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 460,229 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corporation reported 0.02% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Van Den Berg Mngmt I holds 0.07% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 14,735 shares. Blackrock has 497,437 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited reported 49,290 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.27% or 21,365 shares. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,838 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 15,306 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 5,874 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 766 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 31,741 shares. Geode Cap Management has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). G2 Investment Partners Management Limited Liability Com holds 4.37% or 412,667 shares. 2 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airgain Inc by 274,598 shares to 142,995 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc by 100,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,186 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).