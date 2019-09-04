G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lowered By $1.88 Million Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stake; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 182 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 188 sold and decreased their positions in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 45.59 million shares, down from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Alliance Data Systems Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 55 Reduced: 133 Increased: 130 New Position: 52.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) stake by 92.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 312,906 shares as Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI)’s stock rose 21.96%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 25,100 shares with $153,000 value, down from 338,006 last quarter. Rubicon Proj Inc now has $516.13 million valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 302,110 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliance Data to buy back 9.9% of its shares under tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.27 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 7.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.86 million for 5.76 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 13.95% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation for 1.13 million shares. Valueact Holdings L.P. owns 5.21 million shares or 10.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brave Warrior Advisors Llc has 9.91% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The California-based Pacifica Capital Investments Llc has invested 7.89% in the stock. Cryder Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 266,233 shares.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $122.62. About 1.18M shares traded or 14.76% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Everi Hldgs Inc stake by 121,478 shares to 641,501 valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) stake by 101,941 shares and now owns 257,299 shares. Strategic Ed Inc was raised too.