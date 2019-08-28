G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lifted Stake in Medifast (MED) by $2.43 Million as Stock Value Declined; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lifted Its Stake by $583,800 as Share Price Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 732,320 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 765.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 19,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 21,637 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $104.38. About 78,261 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,160 was made by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31. 5,740 shares were bought by Pushis Glenn, worth $149,986 on Wednesday, June 5.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 15,392 shares to 30,264 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,321 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

