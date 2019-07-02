G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lifted Its K12 (LRN) Holding; Crane Co (CR) Stake Maintained by Southernsun Asset Management Llc

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 154,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,244 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.31M, up from 262,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 421,300 shares traded or 52.53% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 585.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 131,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 154,304 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.19. About 108,122 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 112.49% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With AristotleInsight::K12; 23/04/2018 – DJ K12 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRN); 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 33C; 24/05/2018 – K12 Takes Tuition-Free Online Public Schools on the Road this Summer with `The K12 Public School at Home Tour’; 16/03/2018 – Beijing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 29/05/2018 – Insight School of Michigan to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 25/04/2018 – K12 Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Insight School of Indiana Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 21/05/2018 – Idaho Technical Career Academy Celebrates Third Graduating Class; 05/04/2018 – ScholarChip and SchoolPay Announce Seamless K12 POS Payment Integration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 7,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zacks Mngmt owns 35,832 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation reported 0.01% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11,612 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.04% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) or 49,564 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 600,433 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 36,975 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital has 0.04% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 53,632 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 174,311 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management invested in 371,443 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com invested in 288,902 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 85,617 were reported by Pnc Financial Service Gp Inc.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.66 million activity. $124,280 worth of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was sold by Chavous Kevin on Thursday, February 7.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airgain Inc by 274,598 shares to 142,995 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,589 shares, and cut its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 118,445 shares to 883,749 shares, valued at $61.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 94,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,932 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $179,717 activity. $154,767 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was bought by TULLIS JAMES L L.