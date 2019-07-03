G2 Investment Partners Management Has Increased Medifast (MED) Position; Graco (GGG) Sentiment Is 1.09

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Medifast Inc (MED) stake by 765.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc acquired 19,137 shares as Medifast Inc (MED)’s stock rose 7.71%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 21,637 shares with $2.76 million value, up from 2,500 last quarter. Medifast Inc now has $1.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $121.67. About 253,974 shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting

Graco Inc (GGG) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 150 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 138 reduced and sold stock positions in Graco Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 133.33 million shares, down from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Graco Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 115 Increased: 97 New Position: 53.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.25M for 23.98 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.46 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. It has a 25.54 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 238,069 shares traded. Graco Inc. (GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR

Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 8.76% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. for 334,425 shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 566,009 shares or 6.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mairs & Power Inc has 3.18% invested in the company for 5.28 million shares. The Michigan-based Jlb & Associates Inc has invested 3.1% in the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P, a California-based fund reported 1.18 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $216 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) stake by 36,429 shares to 76,829 valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Talend S A stake by 175,953 shares and now owns 227,500 shares. Leaf Group Ltd was reduced too.