G2 Investment Partners Management Has Increased Its Rosetta Stone (RST) Holding by $2.14 Million; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding by $842,184; Stock Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $8.46 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 15.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 65.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 101,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 257,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 155,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 20,239 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 131,052 shares to 173,708 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 66,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,049 shares, and cut its stake in Airgain Inc.