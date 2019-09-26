G2 Investment Partners Management Has Cut Its Stamps Com (STMP) Holding by $6.33 Million; Nbw Capital Has Decreased Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 28,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 451,596 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 479,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 547,416 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 78.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 140,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 38,138 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 178,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 293,023 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.25 million for 17.30 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 84.72% or $1.94 from last year’s $2.29 per share. STMP’s profit will be $6.01M for 52.80 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.54% negative EPS growth.