G2 Investment Partners Management Has Cut Its Holding in Skyline Champion (SKY) by $450,300 as Market Value Rose; Suntrust Banks Increases Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 3,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,027 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 17,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $8.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 5.25M shares traded or 167.62% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Adj EPS $6.60-Adj EPS $6.80; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 111,417 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 135,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 544,895 shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 107,327 shares to 19.76 million shares, valued at $498.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 17,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,194 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $230.87 million activity. The insider MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold 600,000 shares worth $14.54M. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC also sold $96.76 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares.

