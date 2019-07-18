G2 Investment Partners Management Has Cut Holding in Caredx (CDNA) as Market Value Rose; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder Summit Securities Group Raised Its Position by $1.39 Million as Shares Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,589 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 62,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 950,724 shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA)

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 28045.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 34,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 1.97M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN US FOR HYPERKALAEMIA; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV — THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Treatment for Hyperkalemia Gets EU Approval; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.51 BLN RUPEES VS 1.17 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO) by 193 shares to 105 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) by 43 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 887 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 176,227 shares to 178,727 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 86,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 765,912 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 49,000 shares. Granite Point Mgmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,160 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 25,517 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,325 shares. Moreover, Century has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 87,512 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 134,681 shares. 356,475 were reported by Redwood Ltd Liability Com. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 827,600 shares. G2 Invest Prtnrs Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 44,589 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 14,420 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 802,069 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 480,371 shares. Millrace Asset Gru holds 1% or 37,600 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc Inc owns 8,205 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.