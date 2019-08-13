G2 Investment Partners Management Has Cut Caredx (CDNA) Stake as Share Value Rose; Wynnefield Capital Has Boosted Landec (LNDC) Stake by $634,800; Stock Value Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 44,589 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 62,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 1.21 million shares traded or 33.41% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 45,429 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signia Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 266,033 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). First Advsrs LP stated it has 53,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 5,938 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 274,219 shares. Northern Tru holds 329,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.01% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 2.36 million shares. 40,671 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 2,282 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 63,998 shares. Wynnefield Capital holds 2.74M shares or 15.95% of its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability, a Us-based fund reported 108,988 shares.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landec Corporation to Present at the 14th Annual BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec Announces Special Conference Call Regarding Acquisition of Yucatan Foods Scheduled for Today Monday December 3, 2018 at Noon Eastern Time – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday 8/6 Insider Buying Report: F, LNDC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Landec: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landec Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 19,137 shares to 21,637 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 46,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).