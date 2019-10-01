G2 Investment Partners Management Has Cut Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Position by $913,320; Share Value Rose; American National Insurance Company Lowered Stake in Splunk (SPLK) as Market Valuation Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 60,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 360,674 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, down from 421,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $564.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 352,093 shares traded or 67.60% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 19,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 38,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, down from 57,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 1.02 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 88,985 shares to 678,897 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 21,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

