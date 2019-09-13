G2 Investment Partners Management Has Boosted Its Rosetta Stone (RST) Holding by $5.32 Million; Regions Financial (RF) Position Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 241,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 499,177 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.42 million, up from 257,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 59,081 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST)

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 37,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 253,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 216,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 2.47M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Electrs Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 19,213 shares to 12,940 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 36,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,099 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold RST shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 5.14% more from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 49,776 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 9,431 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt, California-based fund reported 48,377 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 117,911 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 66,800 are owned by Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc. Gp has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). 44,230 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Columbus Circle Investors reported 86,915 shares. Strs Ohio holds 28,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,189 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. D E Shaw And accumulated 93,690 shares. 1,504 were accumulated by Ameritas Prns Incorporated. Aqr Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). 10,762 are held by Morgan Stanley. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 31,322 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,300 shares to 33,760 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,084 shares, and cut its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commonwealth Finance Pa holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 16,504 shares. Motco reported 0% stake. Korea Investment accumulated 0.07% or 1.13 million shares. Montag A And Associates holds 31,003 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability owns 15,389 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 21,130 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Cibc Ww reported 48,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest Management invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Geode Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.06% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 16.43 million shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.08% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 3.33 million shares. 350,462 were accumulated by James Inv. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 33,700 shares. Shapiro Management has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).