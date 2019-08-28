G2 Investment Partners Management Decreased Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stake by $5.21 Million; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake Upped by Ingalls & Snyder Llc

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 88,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 63,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 151,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 220,270 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 4,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 26,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.27. About 1.44M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 15,112 shares to 38,959 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,985 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,991.39 down -28.82 points – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Momenta Continues Its Transition – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,853.74 up 101.97 points – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alexion to Present at the 14th Annual Citi Biotech Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 08/26: (FBIO) (MDCO) (PBI) Higher (ALXN) (CREE) (AMGN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Shell Asset Management reported 0.06% stake. Korea Investment holds 0.13% or 206,892 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fin Incorporated owns 20,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 43,475 shares. Pdt Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 79,500 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.88M shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 18,600 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 472 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj, a Japan-based fund reported 181,989 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 876 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.02% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 4,000 shares. Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Old National Bank & Trust In holds 0.01% or 1,512 shares.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Varonis Systems Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Varonis Bets on Subscriptions to Drive Long-Term Growth – The Motley Fool” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Systems, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Management Ltd Liability Co holds 17,610 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. North Run Cap LP has invested 7.32% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 27,448 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.06% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Captrust Advsrs stated it has 361 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 37,477 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp accumulated 2.71M shares. Swiss Bank owns 53,718 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 70,213 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited owns 266,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 16,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 131,804 shares to 154,304 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 176,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).