G2 Investment Partners Management Decreased Universal Electrs (UEIC) Holding by $787,733 as Stock Value Rose; Ensemble Capital Management Trimmed Its Paychex (PAYX) Holding by $3.68 Million as Share Value Rose

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 44,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 541,603 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.57M, down from 586,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Electrs Inc (UEIC) by 59.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 19,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 12,940 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $531,000, down from 32,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 36,109 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 88,985 shares to 678,897 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 241,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 742.86% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.07 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $8.19M for 21.59 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -259.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.04, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold UEIC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.06 million shares or 2.41% less from 12.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,451 shares. The Massachusetts-based Howland Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Citigroup Incorporated reported 10,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 5,200 shares stake. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 8,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 40,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 72,124 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Wellington Shields Lc reported 68,001 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). The Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). 1,223 are owned by Ameritas Inv Partners Inc. Northern Tru reported 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 27,016 shares. Westpac owns 23,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 600 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Us Comml Bank De holds 0.04% or 154,293 shares in its portfolio. Next Fincl Gp holds 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 2,044 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd has invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited reported 355,450 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 5,665 were reported by Duncker Streett &. State Street owns 14.11 million shares. Hm Payson holds 0.01% or 4,546 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 99,280 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Dowling Yahnke Ltd reported 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 23,860 shares to 27,610 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,054 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).