G2 Investment Partners Management Decreased Rignet (RNET) Position by $5.15 Million as Market Value Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Position Has Upped by Third Point Llc

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.55M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $278.76. About 405,616 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 514,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 317,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, down from 831,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 5,201 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Rev $53.8M; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.)

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 241,878 shares to 499,177 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 220,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IGV).

