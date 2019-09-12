G2 Investment Partners Management Decreased Its Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT) as Stock Value Rose; Carnival New (CCL) Shareholder Strategic Advisors Lowered Holding

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp New (CCL) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 8,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 18,194 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $846,000, down from 26,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 3.92M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 442,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.38 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.98M market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 627,309 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.93, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold USAT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 31.97 million shares or 3.76% more from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 0% or 177,558 shares. Voya Management Ltd stated it has 23,966 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 212,028 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 305,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 34,663 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 22,305 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 273,258 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 348,069 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Wasatch Advsr reported 1.75 million shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 115,448 shares. Virtu Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Citigroup Inc holds 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 19,666 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 220,692 shares to 420,692 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 11,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of USA Technologies Jumped on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “USAT: Why Chipotle Stock Just Dropped 5% – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why USA Technologies Shares Jumped – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2018. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why American Eagle Outfitters, Tyson Foods, and USA Technologies Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.90 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 67,556 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Citigroup has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 1.53 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 186,732 shares. Smithfield Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 495 shares. Hills Natl Bank Tru Communications has 18,986 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 298 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 287,902 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 95 shares. 198,559 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Johnson Financial Grp Inc stated it has 0.11% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Parkside Commercial Bank & has 1,131 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,551 shares to 31,870 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.