G2 Investment Partners Management Decreased Its Rf Inds LTD (RFIL) Stake by $314,896; Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holder Montgomery Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $339,500

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Rf Inds Ltd (RFIL) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 39,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.02% . The hedge fund held 116,317 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $982,000, down from 155,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rf Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 9,194 shares traded. RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) has declined 14.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RFIL News: 13/03/2018 – RF INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY NET SALES $10.3 MLN VS $6.6 MLN; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries Sees ‘Significant Growth’ in Net Sales for 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ RF Industries Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RFIL); 09/03/2018 RF Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries’ First Quarter Sales Jump 56%; Net Income Exceeds Entire Fiscal 2017 Results; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries 1Q EPS 5c

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 1.13M shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 24,165 shares to 335,677 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IGV) by 88,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

More notable recent RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RF Industries Sets First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call for Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 4:30 PM EDT – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RF Industries Announces Sale of Comnet Telecom Supply Subsidiary – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RF Industries Announces 36th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RF Industries Acquires Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc. – PR Newswire” published on January 21, 2015 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Johnny Walker, RF Industries’ President and CEO, Steps Down – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 25, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold RFIL shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.95 million shares or 10.37% more from 2.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 10,500 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 728,721 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Com Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 52,878 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0% in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc accumulated 0.01% or 126,047 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 242,998 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 324,131 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 3,648 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0% or 2,001 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has 52,878 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Navellier & Associate, a Nevada-based fund reported 51,878 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 17,316 shares stake.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $63,000 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $228.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Co accumulated 422,652 shares. Raymond James Na invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Burney has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 312,597 shares. Com Bank invested in 0% or 12,342 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). The Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Manufacturers Life The reported 322,812 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 272,774 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial reported 3,390 shares. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 9,243 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn owns 1.12M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 15,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). State Street stated it has 15.29M shares.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDU Resources Elects David M. Sparby to Board of Directors – PR Newswire” on August 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MDU Resources Is A Reliable Workhorse – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MDU Resources (MDU) Earnings Beat Q2 Estimates, Revenues Up – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDU Resources Names Hastings CEO of Pipeline Business – PR Newswire” published on October 10, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knife River Corporation Acquires Texas Aggregate Deposits – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.44 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.