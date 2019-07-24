G2 Investment Partners Management Cut Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stake by $1.88 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Holding

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 92.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 312,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153,000, down from 338,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 177,436 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 58,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 1.04M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 46,200 shares to 98,272 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 86,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET).

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,825 shares to 34,945 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

