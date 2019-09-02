G2 Investment Partners Management Cut Its Varonis Sys (VRNS) Position by $5.21 Million; Stock Price Rose; Argentiere Capital Ag Increases Holding in Capital One Finl (Call) (COF)

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 1.88 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 88,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 63,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 151,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 218,152 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 197 are owned by Advantage. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 1.27M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Verus Prtn Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt owns 0.24% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,153 shares. Ameritas holds 8,443 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 1,497 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Communication Ma holds 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 6,141 shares. Polaris Cap Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 455,278 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com reported 7 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Incorporated owns 13,847 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation reported 129,932 shares stake. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 214,946 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl owns 83,203 shares. Guardian Cap Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 168,469 shares to 831,654 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 556,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.