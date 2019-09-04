G2 Investment Partners Management Continues to Hold Holding in Rosetta Stone (RST); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Northrock Partners Trimmed Stake by $621,569

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 65.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 101,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 257,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 155,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.81M market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 111,361 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017

More notable recent Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rosetta Stone to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lexia Core5 Reading and Lexia PowerUp Literacy Win ISTE Tech & Learning â€œBest of Showâ€ Award – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Tabby Awards Recognize Rosetta Stone for Mobile Innovation Two Years in a Row – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lexia to Debut New Version of Lexia® Core5® Reading at ISTE 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 88,363 shares to 63,343 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc by 100,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,186 shares, and cut its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 66,302 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc has 43,000 shares. Osmium Prtn Llc holds 29.57% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 1.60M shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 44,810 shares. G2 Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 257,299 shares. Sei Invs Co has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Art Advsr Limited Co holds 0.04% or 34,170 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 10,187 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.06% stake. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company holds 53,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP has 63,601 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 8,506 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 1,538 shares. The New York-based Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.84% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Of Alabama has 2.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullinan Incorporated holds 3,513 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability has 3,204 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Management Inc stated it has 3.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Van Eck Assocs stated it has 45,141 shares. Pioneer Tru Bank N A Or reported 429 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 1.82% or 205,348 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meritage Gp Ltd Partnership accumulated 152,425 shares. Central Secs owns 3.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,000 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 7,501 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sfe Investment Counsel reported 2.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sands Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.32M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 97.86 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.