G2 Investment Partners Management Boosted Its Position in Five9 (FIVN) by $4.52 Million; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Position in Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) by 39.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 139,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 210,102 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 349,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 84,964 shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 86,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 247,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 160,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 17.89% or $8.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 3.32 million shares traded or 297.53% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 88,363 shares to 63,343 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,864 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoom Not Bothered By Cisco Or Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva (VEEV) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 158,230 shares to 636,680 shares, valued at $36.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 212,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

More notable recent Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Materion Corp (MTRN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Look At Lakeland Financial Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Lakeland Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.60M for 14.00 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $387,913 activity. Another trade for 2,100 shares valued at $95,886 was made by HIATT THOMAS on Thursday, February 7. $227,153 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) was sold by Gavin Michael E. $166,672 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares were sold by DE BATTY JILL A.