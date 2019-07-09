G2 Investment Partners Management Boosted Its K12 (LRN) Stake; Old Republic International Has Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $11.88 Million; Stock Value Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 585.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 131,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 154,304 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 119,722 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 112.49% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 16/05/2018 – Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 30/04/2018 – TCV VII, L.P. Reports 3.6% Stake in K12 Inc; 16/03/2018 – Virginia Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $906 MILLION TO $912 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – iQ Academy Minnesota to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 24/05/2018 – K12 Takes Tuition-Free Online Public Schools on the Road this Summer with ‘The K12 Public School at Home Tour’; 30/05/2018 – Ohio Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With Aristotlelnsight::K12; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.82M, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 12.02 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw reported 1.19M shares. Qs Invsts Ltd invested in 0.05% or 121,150 shares. 9,534 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research has 14,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.58M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 377,345 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 32,646 shares. 377 are held by Smart Portfolios Ltd Com. Usa Fincl Portformulas has invested 0.12% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta reported 24,600 shares stake. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 1,365 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 57,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,670 are owned by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. 18,600 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 175,953 shares to 227,500 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,829 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $5.66 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Chavous Kevin sold $124,280 worth of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 1.39% or 27,669 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 18,008 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp invested in 1.72% or 2.50 million shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 19,709 shares. Pension Serv holds 0.94% or 4.15 million shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested 1.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp holds 433,800 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hourglass Capital has 1.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Prelude Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 354 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,012 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 15,185 shares. Moreover, Diversified Tru Communication has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bluemountain Mgmt Llc reported 75,200 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jones Fin Lllp reported 199,145 shares stake.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.06 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.