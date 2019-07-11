G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

This is a contrast between G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights G1 Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.2. The Current Ratio of rival TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.