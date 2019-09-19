G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

We will be contrasting the differences between G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 67.53 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 and a Quick Ratio of 30.2. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 26.58%. Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $115 consensus price target and a 12.73% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that G1 Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 88.2%. 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.