G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 84.38 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.