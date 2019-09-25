G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 23 9.35 N/A -4.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.2. The Current Ratio of rival Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 38.38%. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 22.49%. The results provided earlier shows that G1 Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.