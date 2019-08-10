G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

This is a contrast between G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 30.84 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 2.6% respectively. 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.