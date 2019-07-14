G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

We are contrasting G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.90 N/A -2.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

30.2 and 30.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.