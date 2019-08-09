G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.43 N/A -15.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

30.2 and 30.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.