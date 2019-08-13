G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 45.43 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Current Ratio is 30.2. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 20.71% upside potential. Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 193.48%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.