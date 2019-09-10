G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 475.50 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. Its competitor Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 24.86% at a $45 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.