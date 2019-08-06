G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Galapagos NV 120 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Galapagos NV has an average price target of $157, with potential downside of -9.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Galapagos NV.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 6 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.