G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides G1 Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

30.2 and 30.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$45 is G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 23.97%. On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 209.63% and its consensus target price is $18.33. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than G1 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 88.51%. Insiders owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.