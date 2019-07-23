G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 5.37 N/A -7.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Current Ratio is 30.2. Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 167.53% and its average target price is $29.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 0%. 0.5% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.