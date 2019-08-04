G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.14 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

30.2 and 30.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average target price is $85, while its potential upside is 50.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 59.8% respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.