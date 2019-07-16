G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. Its competitor Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the average price target of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $79.17, which is potential 75.43% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.