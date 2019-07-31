G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)

We will be contrasting the differences between G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has 6.7 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus target price and a 52.44% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 70.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.