G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 and a Quick Ratio of 30.2. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.26% and an $45 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 32.2% respectively. About 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.