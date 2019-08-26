G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Reaches $36.65 After 8.00% Up Move; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Sellers Decreased By 1.4% Their Shorts

The stock of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.75% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 109,618 shares traded. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has declined 50.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GTHX News: 01/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 28/05/2018 – Taking Profit On G1 Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Provides First Quarter 2018 Corporate and Financial Update; 09/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on CDK4/6 Inhibitors Trilaciclib and G1T38 at the 2018 American Association for Can; 21/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 13/03/2018 – Trillium Therapeutics Inc; 07/03/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung CancerThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.38 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $39.58 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GTHX worth $110.00M more.

Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) had a decrease of 1.4% in short interest. IDXX’s SI was 1.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.4% from 1.12 million shares previously. With 430,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s short sellers to cover IDXX’s short positions. The SI to Idexx Laboratories Inc’s float is 1.3%. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $276.22. About 83,809 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. It currently has negative earnings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity. Another trade for 375 shares valued at $99,904 was made by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $275.75’s average target is -0.17% below currents $276.22 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $255 target. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.78 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 59.57 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.