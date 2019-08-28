G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Reaches $35.03 After 4.00% Up Move; The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Habit Restaurants has $20 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.67’s average target is 70.19% above currents $8.62 stock price. Habit Restaurants had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, August 1. See The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

The stock of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.96% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 150,021 shares traded. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has declined 50.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GTHX News: 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 26/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Provide First Quarter 2018 Corporate and Financial Update on May 3, 2018; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Sma; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 05/04/2018 – #URGENT Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region sends a letter authorizing Moro to decree Lula’s arrest; 05/03/2018 G1 Therapeutics Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stk; 28/05/2018 – Taking Profit On G1 Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush TodayThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.31B company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $36.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GTHX worth $52.56M more.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. The company has market cap of $225.07 million. It specializes in offering fresh made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. It has a 95.78 P/E ratio. As of March 2, 2017, the firm operated approximately 170 restaurants in 15 locations in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, and Maryland, the United States; and the United Arab Emirates.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 82,042 shares traded. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) has declined 19.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical HABT News: 15/03/2018 – The Habit Restaurants Announces Departure of Matt Hood as Chief Marketing Officer; 15/03/2018 – HABIT RESTAURANTS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER HOOD RESIGNING; 02/05/2018 – HABIT RESTAURANTS 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. 3C; 02/05/2018 – Habit Restaurants Sees FY Rev $389M-$393M; 15/03/2018 – HABIT RESTAURANTS INC – COMPANY HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS REPLACEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Habit Restaurants May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 15/03/2018 – The Habit Restaurants Announces Departure of Chief Marketing Officer; 02/05/2018 – Habit Restaurants 1Q Rev $91.9M; 23/05/2018 – The Habit Restaurants to Attend June Conferences

More notable recent The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Habit Restaurants, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Post-earnings rally for Habit Restaurants – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Habit Burger Grill Sets Sights on New England; Inks 7-Store Franchise Deal for Massachusetts and New Hampshire Expansion – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HABT or SHAK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “G1 Therapeutics Provides Second Quarter 2019 Corporate and Financial Update – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “G1 Therapeutics Appoints Mark Avagliano as Chief Business Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “G1 Therapeutics to Participate in BTIG and Wedbush Healthcare Conferences in August – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) And Wondering If The 48% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. It currently has negative earnings.