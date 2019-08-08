G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Reaches $30.02 After 3.00% Up Move; ADAMANT DRI PROCESSING AND MINERALS GROU (ADMG) Shorts Lowered By 85.71%

ADAMANT DRI PROCESSING AND MINERALS GROU (OTCMKTS:ADMG) had a decrease of 85.71% in short interest. ADMG’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 85.71% from 700 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 0 days are for ADAMANT DRI PROCESSING AND MINERALS GROU (OTCMKTS:ADMG)’s short sellers to cover ADMG’s short positions. It closed at $0.043 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 27.85% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 513,762 shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has declined 50.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GTHX News: 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 26/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Provide First Quarter 2018 Corporate and Financial Update on May 3, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 21/04/2018 – DJ G1 Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTHX); 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 16/04/2018 – G1 THERAPEUTICS – OPEN-LABEL TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 145 PARTICIPANTS IN TWO PARTS; 04/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 03/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung CancerThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.13 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $30.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GTHX worth $33.75M more.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.73 earnings per share, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by G1 Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% negative EPS growth.

